FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.