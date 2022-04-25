FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Increased by Desjardins (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.