FY2022 EPS Estimates for Salzgitter AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.65) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.