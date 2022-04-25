FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Boosted by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

SON stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -461.53%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.