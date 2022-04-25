FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $206.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.42. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

