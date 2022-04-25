FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

