FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ASM International NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASM International in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the company will earn $15.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s FY2024 earnings at $18.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASMIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $337.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.48. ASM International has a 1-year low of $273.01 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.51.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $561.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

