FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bonterra Energy Corp. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNE. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$11.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$394.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

