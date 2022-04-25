FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.02.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.
CMA stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.
In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
About Comerica (Get Rating)
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comerica (CMA)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.