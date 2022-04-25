FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

CMA stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

