FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.25.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

