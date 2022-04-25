FY2023 EPS Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.53 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

