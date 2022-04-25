FY2023 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Increased by Stifel Firstegy

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CEU. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.37.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Insiders sold a total of 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

