FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

