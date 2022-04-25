FY2023 EPS Estimates for Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Increased by Analyst

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Journey Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

JOY stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$258.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.34.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$39.66 million during the quarter.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

