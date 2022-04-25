FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Cut by Cormark (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Shares of QIS stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.40 million and a P/E ratio of -58.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

