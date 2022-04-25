FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Cut by Cormark (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QISGet Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Shares of QIS stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.40 million and a P/E ratio of -58.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

