FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spartan Delta Corp. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spartan Delta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

TSE:SDE opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$12.65.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald Archibald purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

