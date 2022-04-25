FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

NYSE PG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

