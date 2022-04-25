FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Avient Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.