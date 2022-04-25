FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brambles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Brambles alerts:

BXBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.