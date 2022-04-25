FY2025 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the airline’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

