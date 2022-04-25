FY2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,106.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $1,977,305. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

