Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAIA stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

