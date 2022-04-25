GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on GBL shares. TheStreet downgraded GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.