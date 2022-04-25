GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. GAP has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

