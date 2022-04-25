Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IT opened at $293.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a one year low of $195.53 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average is $304.87.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.