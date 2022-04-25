Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $293.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a one year low of $195.53 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average is $304.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

