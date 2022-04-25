Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.29 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after purchasing an additional 562,348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 723,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,398 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

