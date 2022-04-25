GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Buys £29,999.92 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Didham bought 25,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £29,999.92 ($39,031.90).

Shares of GCP opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.31. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 94.60 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.80 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

