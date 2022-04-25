Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$39.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$167,457.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien purchased 38,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,257.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 415,540 shares in the company, valued at C$631,620.80.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

