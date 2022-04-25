General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. 391,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,530,453. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.