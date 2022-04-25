General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 391,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,530,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

