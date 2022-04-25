General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 78.21% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.76.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

