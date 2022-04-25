Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

