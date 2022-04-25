Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.46 on Monday. Geron has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Geron by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

