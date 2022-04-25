Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Getty Realty by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 53,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.59%.
