Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 353,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,701. Gevo has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gevo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

