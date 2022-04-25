GFL Environmental Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.93.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$39.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.92. The company has a market cap of C$13.37 billion and a PE ratio of -21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$33.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

