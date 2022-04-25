Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter.

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.92. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.34 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

GEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.96.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

