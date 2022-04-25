GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at KeyCorp

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

