Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $20,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $56.53. 2,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.