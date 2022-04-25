GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,740 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.09).
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,630.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,587.07.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.