GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,740 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.09).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,630.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,587.07.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.