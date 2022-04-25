Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,725.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,239. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

