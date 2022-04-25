Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.08 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

