Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPN opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

