Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.
NYSE GPN opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
