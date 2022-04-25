Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

NYSE GPN opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

