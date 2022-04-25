Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.04. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 1,292,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $850.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

