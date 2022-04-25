Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 296,900 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSL opened at $23.32 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $850.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

