Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.22.
GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
