Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

