Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $17.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

