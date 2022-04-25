Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of GSHD opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

